The 70-year-old Cum On Feel the Noize star is really feeling the pain after a collision with a cyclist while walking around Brighton, England following a gig just before Christmas.

He was hospitalised and is currently sporting a cast.

The injury has left him unable to perform and the band has now cancelled all shows scheduled for January and February (17).

A spokesperson for Slade tells Press Association, "He's in plaster but he's OK. The band was due to perform two or three times in January and February. We won't have any further news until January as he needs time to heal."