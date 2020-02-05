Slade have split after Dave Hill fired Don Powell over email.

The drummer and guitarist - who are both 73 and played on the band's iconic festive hit 'Merry Xmas Everybody' - were the only two remaining founding members, after frontman Noddy Holder and original bassist Jim Lea both left in 1992.

In a statement on Don's website this week, the musician's team confirmed the news and wrote: ''It is with great sadness and regret that Don needs to inform his fans that he now is no longer a member of Dave Hill's Slade.

''Dave has sent Don a cold email to inform him that his services are no longer required, after working together and being friends since 1963.''

However, the drummer confirmed he is ''fully fit to play drums again'', and would be returning with Don Powell's Slade alongside ex-Slade 2 bassist Craig Fenney, while he is also working on a new solo record, and will be released a record with Don Powell's Occasional Flames later this year.

Original singer Noddy left the band - which was formed in 1966 and became the first group to have three chart hits debut at number one - in 1992 amid feuds between the members, and he later admitted he wished they could find some way to reconcile.

Speaking back in 2015, he said: ''It really saddens me that the four guys who were in Slade can't get together and sit round the dinner table.

''Five years ago I got the four of us together so we could air our grievances face to face, but it was so painful I'd never want to repeat it. I was shocked.''