Skylar Grey's collaboration with Macklemore is ''probably the happiest song [she's] ever written''.

The 31-year-old singer has teamed up with the rap star for the track 'Glorious' and she says the single's positive feel reflects her new-found happiness.

She explained: ''I really love the song. It's probably the happiest song I've ever written. I mean, it's called 'Glorious'. Music reflects real life.

''When I wrote this song, also as I'm writing my new album, I'm just a happier person in general - and all the music seems to be a lot happier than the dark stuff I'm known for. So it's a fun change-up in my career creatively.''

Skylar - who has previously worked with the likes of Eminem and P Diddy - explained maturity had helped to make her a more positive person.

Asked why she's feeling so upbeat at the moment, the singer explained to Billboard: ''I think I've really grown up in the past couple years, and I figured out that life is really short, and it's important to just enjoy every day.

''I get to wake up and do what I love every day. You know, life is good. And instead of sulking about my past or being anxious about the future, I'm just trying to stay present all the time, and it's really changed my mood in general.

''It's affecting my music and my songwriting, big time. I think it's always easier to stand behind a song and promote a song that you feel. I do feel glorious, so, it's exciting to promote a song called 'Glorious'.''

Skylar also revealed that one line in the song is particularly meaningful to her.

She shared: '''I was born for this, born for this, it's who I am, how could I forget' - that's something a lot of artist go through, doubting themselves at some point in their career and feel like they're failing.

''But then you realise when something like music is just who you are, it's in your blood, you're always going to come back to it.''