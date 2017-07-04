Skylar Astin and Anna Camp have returned to where they held their wedding in honour of their 10-month anniversary.

The 'Pitch Perfect' stars tied the knot back in September 2016 in an outdoor ceremony held on the coast of central California, and in Instagram posts shared on Monday (03.07.17), the pair have re-visited the site to profess their love for one another once again.

Posting a picture of the pair enjoying a refreshing drink, 29-year-old Skylar wrote: ''A week away from our 10 month, we return to the scene of the crime! But first, juice in her cup! Love you so Anna (sic)''

And Anna, 34, claimed she was in ''heaven'' when she posted another snap of the pair in the sun.

She wrote: ''Heaven in the sun with my sweet love where we tied the knot... wine ain't so bad either #happiness (sic)''

Skylar and Anna's wedding saw the blonde beauty don a Reem Acra dress with Neil Lane jewels and a Lorraine Schwartz wedding band, whilst her groom opted for an Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

Their 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars Elizabeth Banks and Brittany Snow were among the guests at the ceremony.

The pair announced their engagement in January 2016, and she previously revealed the pair are best friends.

She gushed: ''The funny thing is, is that we never ever have any scenes together in 'Pitch Perfect'. But we had a great time when we saw each other on set. It was awesome. We're really best friends, so it's awesome. He's definitely sweet like his character is.''

Skylar was also a support for Anna when she split from her now ex-husband Michael Mosley, with an insider revealing the pair have always had ''amazing chemistry''.

A source said at the time: ''They had a great connection and became friends, but nothing romantic happened until after she separated from her husband. They have amazing chemistry.''

The couple - who are best known for their roles of Aubrey Posen and Jesse Swanson in the musical movies - have been dating since 2013.