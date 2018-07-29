Sky Ferreira says she has been locked out of her Soundcloud account by her label.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter says she was forced by her label to hand over the login information for her personal Soundcloud after her debut studio album 'Night Time, My Time' came out in 2013 and then they changed all of the details so she can't access it.

In an emotional Instagram post directed to Soundcloud, she wrote: ''Hey @soundcloud I can't access my own account that I started & uploaded everything myself. I ended up bamboozled.I was forced/told I had no choice to hand over my account information to my label after my album came out. They gave me the wrong information & changed it so I can no longer access it. The person who changed the login is unreachable & the contact no longer exist. I need it back ASAP. I earned the hundreds of thousands of people that follow the account without my label & have never had help/paid for anything on social media or whatever. I think of soundcloud as the website that allows musicians to have freedom. Please help xx SKY FERREIRA. PS: I would like to clarify I have always done all of my work directly & by myself. No ''team'' has ever uploaded (or anything else under any circumstance) my stuff for me whatsoever (sic).''

Sky recently alluded to difficulties with her forthcoming album 'Masochism', which has been postponed since its announcement in 2015.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This album was extremely difficult to make and I had to fight extremely hard for it. I pretty much paid for everything in every single way so it could see the light of day. It was kind of my miracle child. I am releasing a special remix of Night Time,My Time by someone very very very special & I'm going to sell limited editions of the vinyl too. Will post link once set up. I did spit a lot of blood for my previous album, I've had to spew my insides/internal organs in order make my upcoming album happen. That's all I can say for right now (you will know more later). I've been making finishing touches on my first two singles....& the rest will unfold! Masochism (sic).''