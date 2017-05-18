Skepta took home two awards at The Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday (18.05.17).

The 34-year-old rapper - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - picked up the prestigious Songwriter of the Year gong as well as Best Contemporary Song with Josh Homme for 'Man' at this year's star-studded bash.

He walked on stage to his 2016 hit single, which samples the riff from 'Regular John' by QOTSA, and praised Homme for allowing him to use the track from 1998.

He also said that Bob Marley's 'One Love' inspired him to write songs about ''true emotion''.

Speaking at the highly-esteemed event held at London's Grosvenor House, which was sponsored by PRS for Music and BASCA, he said: ''First of all thanks to Josh from Queens of the Stone Age for clearing that song.

''So many people around the world are writing music for different reasons but songs like 'One Love' by Bob Marley showed me that if you write about a true emotion it stands the test of time, it doesn't matter what time of the Earth we are in, it's always going to mean something.

''Any time I write music I try and write from a true emotion and I can feel when it's not right because I'm just not at that point, so I hope they are more times like that for everyone that writes songs.''

The 'Shut Down' hitmaker said he believes the song is timeless because of its honesty.

He continued: ''This song 'MAN' is about family and I think it will stand the test of time because it's from a true place so more power to true music.''

Elsewhere, Coldplay picked up PRS for Music Most Performed Work for their critically-acclaimed LP 'Hymn For The Weekend'.

And 80s electronic music pioneer Gary Numan received the Inspiration Award, and he dedicated his win to his wife Gemma O'Neil, who was one of his fans known as Numanoids.

He said: ''I've been doing this for a very long time and this is probably my proudest moment. The most important person I'd like to thank is my wife, I am really grateful and could not last a single day without you.''

Meanwhile, Laura Mvula's 'The Dreaming Room' scooped the Album Award, whilst Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine was the recipient of the International Achievement prize.

During the flame-haired beauty's speech she admitted she was ''incredibly nervous'' about speaking at the bash where she dedicated her gong to her father.

Speaking on stage, the 'Dog Days Are Over' singer said: ''I'm incredibly nervous as I find singing a lot easier than public speaking. I would really like to dedicate this award to my dad who is here.''

Michael Kiwanuka was thrilled to be honoured with Best Song Musically and Lyrically for 'Black Man in a White World', which he co-wrote with Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover, although his record label Warner/Chappell Music Publishing collected it on his behalf.

The company said: ''Michael is going to be so thrilled. Thank you.''

And 'Ain't No Sunshine' hitmaker, Bill Withers, bagged the prestigious PRS for Music Special International Award at today's ceremony hosted by Paul Gambaccini.

Other winners included John Surman, who picked up The Ivors Jazz Award, whilst Pulp won Outstanding Song Collection.

The full winners list is as follows:

Coldplay - PRS for Music Most Performed Work - 'Hymn for the Weekend'

Dario Marianelli - Best Original Film Score - 'Kubo and the Two Strings'

Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover & Michael Kiwanuka - Best Songs Musically and Lyrically - 'Black Man In A White World'

John Surman - The Ivors Jazz Award

Skepta and Josh Homme - Best Contemporary Song - 'Man'

Anne Dudley - PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music

Pulp - Outstanding Song Collection

Florence Welch - International Achievement

Martin Phipps - Best TV Soundtrack - 'War and Peace'

Laura Mvula - Album Award - 'The Dreaming Room'

Gary Numan - The Ivors Inspiration Award

Skepta - Songwriter of the Year Award

Nitin Sawhney - Lifetime Achievement

Bill Withers - PRS for Music Special International Award