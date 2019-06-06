Skepta hopes his music gives a ''voice to the voiceless''.

The Grime king has opened up about being a role model and admitted he can't stand it when ''black artists and entertainers'' obtain a certain level of fame and forget about their fans.

Speaking in a rare interview with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on 'Good Morning Britain', he admitted: ''I feel like a lot of black artists and entertainers, when they reach a certain point like in showbiz, they just turn like a bit ... they don't really care anymore.

''They just go off and do what they're doing. And I don't really like that stuff.''

The 'Greaze Mode' rapper - who politely opted out of promoting his latest album 'Ignorance is Bliss' so the early morning show could cut to their D-Day Services coverage - continued: ''But my music in general, I want it to help, and just give people a voice, because that's ultimately what we don't have when we're young.

''That's why people sometimes we're not interested in politics or we're not interested in talking about anything because we just think what are we talking for.''

The politically-aware rapper hopes to the lead the way when it comes to inspiring the next generation to speak up and take action for their future.

He added: ''I really want to be a voice that sparks change.

''A lot of these youngsters of today they're going to be the new MPs and police officers ... and everything that goes on in the world that we live in today on today.''

The 36-year-old star - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr. - also credited the Grime scene and music in general for getting youths out of trouble after Susanna noted the ''extraordinary level of violent crime on the streets in London''.

He said: ''I think that music is what's changing it.

''A lot of people who could be doing bad stuff... they're getting into music, whether it's grime, drill, and they're doing well.

''And that's what's like changing their lives and they have an actual voice rather than being voiceless like they were before.''

The MC admitted that he himself felt ''voiceless and angry'' as a teenager before finding solace in music.

He added: ''When I was younger, I felt voiceless and felt like angry towards everything going on. ''Because really and truly it's music that's saving everybody now.''

Watch 'Good Morning Britain' weekdays mornings on ITV from 6am to 8.30am.