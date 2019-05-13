Skepta wants to ''refresh the game'' with his new album.

The 'Shutdown' hitmaker's new LP 'Ignorance Is Bliss' is out on May 31 and he wants to show off a range of ''different sounds'' through it.

He said: ''I really wanted to refresh the game with like new sounds, new music. I wanna make different sounds, that's what used to make me want to listen to the whole grime scene, you couldn't hear one track that sounded the same ... I don't think one track on my album sounds the same out of the thirteen, everything's different, and like the bars that I'm spitting is just factual lyrics.''

The 36-year-old rapper also feels London has become increasingly important on the music scene.

Speaking to Annie Mac and DJ Target on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra, he added: ''Breaking America isn't a thing anymore - people don't want to just break America. People understand this world and if you do this London thing it goes everywhere - people want to know what slang we speak here, people want to know what we wear, people want to know what we do, what clubs we go to and stuff like that.

Skepta announced the planned release last month, with it being his first studio release since 2016's Mercury Prize-winning 'Konnichiwa'.

Alongside the album cover, he wrote: ''NEW SKEPTA ALBUM #IGNORANCEisBLISS OUT MAY 31ST - Artwork shot by @haiimmanu @FLIR thank you Metallic mgmt for bringing my ideas to Life. Pre-order the album now. Link in my bio. (sic)''