Skepta thinks Liam Gallagher is a fan of his music because he has filled a void in rock music with his ''real music''.

The grime superstar received praise from the former Oasis frontman on Thursday evening (18.05.17) after the 'Shut Down' rapper picked up the Songwriter of the Year gong at the Ivor Novello Awards in London.

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: ''Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x (sic)''

And Skepta - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - said the 44-year-old rocker is ''in touch'' with what he stands for and explained how the music industry has become too focused on social media likes and followers than honest lyrics and having something to say.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I feel like the Earth is a re-print of a re-print of a print of a re-print. There are people who take on different objectives and missions in life. When you grow older, there's a a void - and right now I'm filling a space where a lot of old rock, grime, hip-hop, punk artists left a vacant space. Everything has gone about the internet, everything has gone about the likes, everything has gone about social networking. I still have that ... I can't even put my finger on it, but I still have it.

''I like that these places I'm taking of the people that I respect and these people before me ... Of course they're respecting - they're in touch. Liam's in touch, bro. You can see.''

Skepta says that the late music legend David Bowie also had the same ''presence'' as an artist as him and Liam.

He said: ''Not everybody really knows what's happening. It's a presence, it's apparent, I'm here. You can see it in their eyes, you can see it in Bowie's eyes when he takes a photo, rest in peace. There are so many of them.''