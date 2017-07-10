Skepta has been in the studio with Sir Mick Jagger.

The Grime superstar shared a professional photograph of the pair taking a break from working, with the 'Shutdown' hitmaker leaning on a wooden wall with a cigarette in hand.

The Rolling Stones rocker can be seen sporting a funky blue shirt pointing at something across the room.

The picture is simply captioned: ''@skeptagram and @mickjagger in the studio. Photo by @shaneaveli (sic)''

It's not yet known whether what they are working on is for a Rolling Stones album or Skepta's next offering, which might not be for some time.

The 34-year-old rapper - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - says he is more focused on protecting the planet than preparing material for the follow-up to 2016's critically-acclaimed 'Konnichiwa'.

He previously said: ''I haven't been working on my next album at the moment, but what I have been doing is working on how I'm gonna do good for what's happening on Earth at the moment. At every stage of my life, I've always wanted to do good for Earth. When I was a kid I used to stop bullies. I'd get so angry when I saw people being bullied I'd be like 'stop doing that to him!'''

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones will reportedly earn £2 million from a new record.

The veteran rockers reportedly had their contract renewed by their label Universal, and frontman Sir Mick and guitarist Keith Richards, both 73, have recently been in recording studios in London and New York working on new material.

The group - which also includes Charlie Watts, 76, and 70-year-old Ronnie Wood - are reportedly planning to release a live compilation album in time for this Christmas, and then a new studio LP will follow to coincide with the end of their upcoming European tour.

A source said: ''Both Mick and Keith would rather be carried off stage in a coffin than give up their great love - writing and making music.

''They were experimenting in the studio earlier this year, and everything just gelled. They ended up with around 15 tracks which they have cut down to album-length, and when the label execs heard it they were thrilled.

''Age is no barrier to brilliant music, and there is no doubt the new stuff will sell.''