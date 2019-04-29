Skepta has announced his new album 'Ignorance Is Bliss'.

The Grime superstar took to Instagram to share the bold artwork for his first studio effort since 2016's Mercury Prize-winning 'Konnichiwa', which seemingly suggests the 'Shutdown' hitmaker may address becoming a father, with what appears to be an image of him holding his child - whose identity he has kept secret since sharing the scan of his tot last year - featured in the visual for the record alongside a gun and smartphone.

The 36-year-old Londoner, who will release the album on May 31, also thanked his team for helping him bring his ''ideas to life''.

Alongside the album cover, he wrote: ''NEW SKEPTA ALBUM #IGNORANCEisBLISS OUT MAY 31ST - Artwork shot by @haiimmanu @FLIR thank you Metallic mgmt for bringing my ideas to Life. Pre-order the album now. Link in my bio. (sic)''

The 13-track LP was previously called 'Sklevel', but the rapper - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - changed his mind last year.

He wrote on the social media app: ''A message to say I love you all, I've been working hard and I'm more focused than ever. Changed my album title cos #SkLEVEL is a 2018 pattern. New year, new name. @slowthai album first tho.. see you soon - Skep (sic)''

The album follows Skepta's 2017 'Vicious EP'' and his recent diss track 'Wish You Were Here' aimed at his bitter rival Wiley.

On the song, Skepta raps: ''Hold tight Wiley, where are you?''

The 40-year-old star - who is often labelled The Godfather of Grime - responded with a series of scathing tweets, before releasing his own song 'Don't Bread Me' in response.

One of his digs read: ''@Skepta Today my brother I bring you back down to earth.Once and for all.''

The full track-listing for 'Ignorance Is Bliss' is yet to be revealed.