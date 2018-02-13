Skepta and Childish Gambino will headline Lovebox festival.

The 35-year-old grime star is set to headline the London festival on the Friday night, when it takes over Gunnersbury Park in west London on July 13 and 14, 2018, whilst rapper Childish Gambino - whose real name is Donald Glover - will play the main stage on the Saturday night. N.E.R.D - made up of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shae Haley - will co-headline Saturday night.

SZA, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vince Staples, Mura Masa, The Internet and Kali Uchis have also been announced to be perform at the summer festival whilst fan favourite DJs Diplo and Annie Mac will perform sets too.

Organisers are looking forward ''to bringing what is undoubtedly our best line-up ever to historic Gunnersbury Park''.

There will be a number of stages - hosted by the likes of Noisey, Jackmaster & Numbers present Mastermix, Mike Skinner and Murkage present Tonga, Shy FX presents CULT.URE, Corona SunSets and Kopparberg Outsider - who will all have their own line ups to be announced later in the year.

A statement from the festival said: ''We look forward to working side by side with Ealing and Hounslow Borough Councils to bring the best in great music and popular culture to the area. Expect some amazing talent and the usual good vibes at our brand new home. We'd love to see you all there.''

More acts are to be announced in the coming weeks and tickets for the two-day festival can be purchased now at www.loveboxfestival.com.