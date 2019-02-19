'Disco Classical featuring Sister Sledge with Kathy Sledge' is coming to Liverpool's International Music Festival this July.

The 'We Are Family' hitmakers, sisters Kim and Debbie Sledge, will be joined by their sister Kathy for the spectacular live show celebrating the music of the disco era at the Northern city's Sefton Park on Sunday, July 21.

The iconic group will be joined by the Manchester Camerata Orchestra - who opened Glastonbury Festival in 2017 - and special guests, including DJ Mark Armstrong, as they put on an unforgettable show playing reimagined renditions of their biggest hits and songs from the period which saw their collaborator Nile Rodgers and his band Chic, Diana Ross and more dominate the charts.

The founder of Disco Classical, Denise Harris, commented: ''Liverpool is world famous for its music scene and Disco Classical is extremely excited to be headlining in Sefton Park as part of LIMF.

''Disco Classical will bring together an incredible soundtrack with very special guests Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge, and accompanied live on stage by the full legendary, Manchester Camerata Orchestra, who know how to push the boundaries in classical music.

''Added to this the combination of our phenomenal singers, a choir, a band and a renowned DJ - we know we'll have Sefton Park 'Lost in Music!''

Kathy had left the group in 1989 to pursue a solo career, but rejoined the band for one-off performances in the 90s and 2011.

Following their late sibling and bandmate Joni's tragic death in March 2017, they've been fully ''committed'' to continuing her legacy as sisters.

They said in a statement at the time: ''In the spirit of Joni's powerful strength of character, zest for life and spreading joy through music, we are committed to continuing her legacy.''

Yaw Owusu, the curator of the music extravaganza, added: ''Disco Classical is an amazing concept and experience - some of the biggest hits of the genre presented in a very special and unique way.

''Even better is that it continues LIMF's traditional of headliners that know how to really deliver a celebratory party atmosphere which everyone can enjoy and dance to! This will be a terrific way to close out LIMF 2019.''

LIMF takes place over two days between July 20 and July 21, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Ticket information can be found by visiting limfestival.com