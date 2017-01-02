Williams, the original owner of Liverpool's Jacaranda Club, died on Friday (30Dec16).

He helped the Fab Four land gigs in the U.K. and Germany in the early 1960s, and drove the Beatles to Hamburg for their first overseas shows in 1960.

He parted company with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Pete Best and Stuart Sutcliffe in 1961, just before the band signed a management deal with Brian Epstein.

He later co-wrote the memoir, Allan Williams: The Man Who Gave The Beatles Away.

In the Beatles Anthology book, MCCartney recalled the band's first manager, calling him "a little Welshman with a little high voice - a smashing bloke and a great motivator, though we used to take the mickey out of him."