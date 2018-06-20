Sir Paul McCartney isn't interested in retiring.

The former Beatles legend has had a career that spans decades, and despite having turned 76 earlier this month, he isn't thinking about throwing in the towel any time soon as he ''enjoys'' his job too much to stop.

When asked about retiring, Paul said: ''I was talking to - name dropping, clunk - Willie Nelson. I was talking about this whole retiring thing, because you know he's older than I am even! And he says 'retire from what?' and I think that just says it, you know 'retire from what?'. So no, I love it, I enjoy it.''

The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker is set to release his brand new studio album 'Egypt Station' in September this year - which will mark his first album in five years, following 2013's 'New' - but has a packed summer already with plans to do several ''little gigs'' before his record hits shelves.

He said: ''We're going to do some little gigs in July, don't know what those are going to be yet. Note to self, must try and figure it out 'cause they're approaching fast and then we do some bigger productions and things after that.''

Paul tries to stay optimistic in his life, and thinks most people ''worry'' too much about things that ''probably won't happen''.

Speaking to Matt Everitt for BBC Radio 6 Music, he said: ''I'm always trying to be optimistic and I am always pretty optimistic... There's an expression somebody said to me once 'I'm an old man with many worries, most of which never happen' and I think that can be very true. We do worry worry worry worry about things... and people around us worry and I'll often say this to someone whose worrying about something, I say don't worry, you know it's probably not going to happen, it'll be ok. So yeah, I'm somewhere in the middle. I am optimistic, but I'm a realist so I try and keep this check on me that just doesn't allow myself to get carried away with 'oh it's just all roses and sunshine'. I know it's going to rain, I know the winter's coming round. I know about that stuff for me to keep a check on myself and just think land somewhere in the middle of all of this and you'll be ok.''