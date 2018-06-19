Sir Paul McCartney is set to release a new double A-Side single on Wednesday (20.06.18).

The former Beatles rocker has announced he will release two brand new singles, entitled 'I Don't Know' and 'Come On To Me', as a double A-Side, in a surprise release coming on Wednesday.

The new music marks the first taste fans of Paul will get of his upcoming studio album which is due for release later this year via Capital Records.

According to a press release, the singles are set to be ''polar opposites'', with 'I Don't Know' being a ''soul-soothing'' ballad, and 'Come On To Me' delivering a rock smash hit.

The announcement comes after the 76-year-old musical legend caused a stir on social media last week when he whited out his Instagram profile before bringing it back to life this week with a clip of pyramids and palm trees with the sound of a steam train mixed with ambient sounds.

Alongside the visual, he simply wrote: ''#PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation [sic]''.

The image caused fans to speculate he was teasing the release of his new album, which will hit shelves later this year and will be his first since 2013's 'New'.

Little is known about the 'Hey Jude' songwriter's connection to Egypt, though in 1999 he painted a picture named 'Egypt Station', which featured animals and sunflowers.

In March 2017, the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker revealed he was halfway through his new album and has been working with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin.

He also admitted he was worried people will think he's chosen Greg - who also worked with Liam Gallagher after they teamed up on his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year - because he is the ''flavour of the month''.

He said: ''I'm making a new album which is great fun. I'm in the middle of that. I'm working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I'm doing for an animated film. Since then, he went on to work with Beck and got Best Album of the Year with Beck. Then he went on to work with Adele and has just got Song of the Year, Record of the Year, with Adele, of course and just got Producer of the Year. So my only worry is, people are going to go, 'Oh there's Paul going with the flavour of the month'. But he's a great guy called Greg Kurstin and he's very musical and he's great to work with. So I'm in the middle of that and then shortly, in a couple of weeks, I go off to Japan to do some concerts there in Tokyo which should be great fun. So yeah, I'm at it. Beavering away doing what I love to do. As Ringo says, 'It's what we do.'''