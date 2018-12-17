Sir Paul McCartney and Emma Stone have teamed up for a musical short film designed to combat bullying and negativity.

The 76-year-old rocker has joined forces with the 'La La Land' actress to reimagine his new single 'Who Cares' as a short film, which features a message of universal positivity, and is hoping to raise awareness for a new anti-bullying campaign called #WhoCaresIDo, which was inspired by the song and film.

Paul also enlisted the help of Creative Visions, a global nonprofit organisation that uses the power of media and the arts to ignite positive social change, and the #WhoCaresIDo campaign was launched with the help of Creative Visions as well as Facebook, Enso, Artemis Rising Foundation and the Blue Chip Foundation.

#WhoCaresIDo hopes to reach millions, first raising awareness and engagement regarding the issues addressed by the song and film, then providing them with tools to take action through a network of experts and partners, empowering people to treat others with support and kindness.

Speaking about the short film and the wider campaign, Paul said in a press release: ''My hope is that if there are kids being bullied - and there are ... Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it's not as bad ... that it's the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.''

Whilst Creative Visions founder Kathy Eldon added: ''Millions of people around the world feel silenced, subjugated - bullied - and believe that no one cares,. Our intention with this campaign is to put the power of the song to work and inspire us to show up and care - and let others know that we do care.''

The 'Who Cares' short film - which was directed by Brantley Gutierrez and Ryan Heffington - is available exclusively on Apple Music.