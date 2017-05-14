Sir Paul McCartney has shared a picture of his 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character.

The Beatles rocker will temporarily turn his back on music to join Johnny Depp for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales and the star has taken to Twitter to share the first picture of himself in character.

He captioned it ''#PiratesLife.''.

Details on Sir Paul's part have been kept tightly under wraps but it's believed directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg have added an extra scene just for him.

This will be the first time Paul - who appeared in the movies 'A Hard Day's Night' and 'Yellow Submarine' with his Beatles bandmates - has played someone other than himself on screen.

Meanwhile, Sir Paul won't be the first British musician to swap his guitar for a movie set as Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards played Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow's father, in 'On Stranger Tides' in 2011.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' will also see Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush reprise their roles as Will Turner and Captain Barbosa, respectively.

The next instalment is set for release on May 26, 2017.