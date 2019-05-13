Sir Paul McCartney will always remember Doris Day's ''twinkling smile and infectious laugh.''

The 76-year-old music icon will ''miss'' the Hollywood legend following her death on Monday (13.05.19) but is adamant he'll hold the ''few occasions'' they shared together close to his heart for the rest of his life as she was a ''true star'' with a ''heart of gold.''

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Beatle said: ''So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one. I had the privilege of hanging out with her on a few occasions. Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style.

''She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with. Her films like 'Calamity Jane', 'Move Over, Darling' and many others were all incredible and her acting and singing always hit the mark.

''I will miss her but will always remember her twinkling smile and infectious laugh as well as the many great songs and movies she gave us. God bless Doris. (sic)''

And Paul wasn't the only star to pay his respects following the news of Doris' death as Elaine Paige also honoured the 'Calamity Jane' actress on her social sites.

The 'I Know Him So Well' hitmaker wrote: ''One of my all time favourite stars has joined the heavenly choir. Rest in Peace the great & inimitable Doris Day.

''The last star of the Hollywood Golden Age. We'll bid you farewell by the Light of The Silvery Moon, but you will always be Young at Heart to us forever (sic)''

And Goldie Hawn took to her Twitter account to inform her followers that a ''piece of the sun'' will always be missing as Doris is no longer around to ''brighten our lives.''

She said: ''The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully.''

Doris' eponymous animal foundation announced that she had died earlier today at the age of 97 after contracting a ''serious case of pneumonia.''

They said in a statement: ''Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death.

''She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.''