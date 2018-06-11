Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney played an intimate pub gig in his hometown of Liverpool over the weekend whilst filming with James Corden for his 'Carpool Karaoke' skit.
Sir Paul McCartney has agreed to do 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden and played an intimate pub gig over the weekend which will feature in the skit.
The 75-year-old Beatles legend was back in his hometown of Liverpool in England on Saturday (09.16.18) with 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden as they shot scenes for a special extended version of the popular sing-along segment.
To the delight of drinkers at the Philharmonic, the iconic 'Hey Jude' songwriter popped in to play some of his timeless hits for a crowd of around 50 people.
The gig - which saw the musician accompanied by a full band - was hinted at by TV company SRO Audiences, who were looking for locals to attend a secret show by a ''global superstar''.
One lucky fan tweeted: ''Not everyday you get to hear Paul McCartney singing all the Beatles songs with James Corden in a pub in Liverpool!!!!!!!! Feeling star-struck. [sic]''
The Fab Four - completed by John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - used to frequent the pub, and Lennon once said the price of fame was not being able to pop in for a pint without being noticed.
McCartney and Corden were spotted around the city over the weekend, as they took in the sights - and even posed for a selfie by the famous statue of the singer and his bandmates at the Pier Head.
They also made their way to Penny Lane - which lent its name to one of The Beatles' beloved tracks - and gave tourists a shock when they went to visit the star's former childhood home, the first time Macca has been to the property for 50 years.
