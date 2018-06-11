Sir Paul McCartney has agreed to do 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden and played an intimate pub gig over the weekend which will feature in the skit.

The 75-year-old Beatles legend was back in his hometown of Liverpool in England on Saturday (09.16.18) with 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden as they shot scenes for a special extended version of the popular sing-along segment.

To the delight of drinkers at the Philharmonic, the iconic 'Hey Jude' songwriter popped in to play some of his timeless hits for a crowd of around 50 people.

The gig - which saw the musician accompanied by a full band - was hinted at by TV company SRO Audiences, who were looking for locals to attend a secret show by a ''global superstar''.

One lucky fan tweeted: ''Not everyday you get to hear Paul McCartney singing all the Beatles songs with James Corden in a pub in Liverpool!!!!!!!! Feeling star-struck. [sic]''

The Fab Four - completed by John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - used to frequent the pub, and Lennon once said the price of fame was not being able to pop in for a pint without being noticed.

McCartney and Corden were spotted around the city over the weekend, as they took in the sights - and even posed for a selfie by the famous statue of the singer and his bandmates at the Pier Head.

They also made their way to Penny Lane - which lent its name to one of The Beatles' beloved tracks - and gave tourists a shock when they went to visit the star's former childhood home, the first time Macca has been to the property for 50 years.