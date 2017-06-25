Sir Paul McCartney says his wife Nancy Shevall is a ''party girl''.

The 75-year-old musician tied the knot with Nancy, 57, in 2011 and Paul opened up about his wife in a new interview.

Speaking to Australia's '60 Minutes', he said: ''She's a party girl. She's a music fan. She actually came to see me a while ago, when I was playing quite Madison Square Garden.

Father-of-five Paul has been married three times and has five children. His first wife Linda died after a breast cancer battle in 1998, while his marriage to Heather Mills ended acrimoniously in 2008.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Wood's wife Sally recently revealed their first date was at Paul and Nancy's wedding.

The Rolling Stones rocker became friends with the 38-year-old theatre producer in 2003, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until some time later, and the brunette beauty began to think differently about her pal when she accompanied him to the Beatles legend's nuptials with in 2011.

Sally recalled: ''There was this lovely family atmosphere and Ronnie and I had a real laugh. We danced and it was the first time I remember thinking of him in a completely different way.''

A few weeks later, the 69-year-old rocker wrote a letter to Sally about how deeply he felt for her, and on the advice of a friend, she agreed to give things a go and the pair will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary next week.

And Sally - who has six-month-old twins Alice and Gracie with Ronnie - insists the 30-year age gap between them has never been a problem.

She said: ''You know what, I find it rude when people talk unkindly about it... Yes, he is older and I am younger, but I don't think about age when I think of Ronnie. He's always had this unbelievably positive, youthful energy about him, which I absolutely love.

''I also think there is a lot to be said for marrying an older man. He knows who he is, he knows what he wants. He makes me happy, we laugh and he's a great dad. He's so relaxed and incredibly creative.''