Sir Paul McCartney reportedly ''demanded'' that only vegan food was sold at his concert in Tinley Park on Wednesday (26.07.17) evening.

The 75-year-old rocker - who has been a longtime animal activist - has followed a vegetarian lifestyle for years, so it was hardly surprising that he requested that the only grub served up in the concourse of his gig in Illinois was meat free and dairy free.

A fan called Emily - who goes by the handle plantifulemily - took to her Twitter account during the concert last night to post a screenshot of a text that her parents, who attended the gig, had sent her of the compassionate menu on display at the event.

The delicious food on offer included buffalo cauliflower and fries ($12), vegan chili fries ($8) and vegan nacho grande ($10.50) as well as a bottle of red wine for $37.00.

Emily accompanied the shot with the caption: ''my parents are at the Paul McCartney concert and he demanded that there only be vegan food, king! (sic)''

And this isn't the first time the Beatles legend has tried to encourage other people to follow a vegetarian diet as he previously banned animal food products from his rider.

The meat-free demands were reportedly part of the terms and conditions of Paul playing in the province of Saskatchewan in Canada in 2013 - meaning he wouldn't perform unless show organisers confirmed no meat would be eaten backstage.

He also made a similar demand in 2002 when he was on his 'Driving USA' tour as he said he didn't want any furniture in his dressing room to be made of animals.

It reportedly said: ''It is crucial you do not provide furniture made of any animal skin or print. Do not provide artificial versions of animal skin or print either. Only animal free materials are excepted. (cottons, denims, velour, etc.)''