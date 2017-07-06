Sir Paul McCartney and Tom Hardy have given their support to this year's Wetnose Day charity campaign.

The annual event aims to encourage schools, workplaces, vets, and the British public to pose with a black nose in a bid to raise more than £100,000 for animal rescue centres across the UK to help the creatures they care for.

Now the Beatles legend and environmental campaigner Paul, 75, and actor and dog lover Tom, 39, have joined a number of other celebrities who are backing the campaign which was founded by Andrea and Gavin Gamby-Boulger back in 2000.

Andrea said: ''I was delighted to hear Sir Paul McCartney wanted to support Wetnose Day and pose with his nose. Over the last few years Wetnose has been delighted to have fabulous endorsements and support from leading celebrity and animal campaigners including Tom Hardy, Paul O'Grady, Amanda Holden, Brian May and many, many more. This has enabled us to raise thousands of pounds for small and medium sized animal sanctuaries, ensuring food costs were covered and veterinary treatment went ahead for animals in desperate need.

''Society in general has, for a number of years, been under severe financial stress, which is turn has seen animal welfare suffer as some people may no longer be able to afford to look after their pets. Wetnose plays its part in highlighting animal welfare in the UK and providing vital help and financial support for small animal welfare groups who are at the forefront of animal rescue and care in the UK.

''Just think what a difference Wetnose Day could make to rescue centres across the UK, paying vet bills, buying several months of animal feed or helping with repairs to rescue centres across the UK.

''The knowledge and skills these animal rescue teams have is phenomenal. Now, more than ever, is the time to help all animals in need.''

Wetnose Day will be taking place across the UK on September 26 to October 1 and as well as raising much-needed funds to cover essential food and medical treatments for animals in need in the UK it also aims to educate people about animal welfare.

Go to Wetnoseanimalaid.com or Facebook.com/Wetnoseanimalaid for more information.