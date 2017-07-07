Sir Paul McCartney features on two tracks on Ringo Starr's forthcoming album 'Give More Love'.

The Beatles legends reunited in the studio earlier this year, with McCartney providing the bass for 'We're On The Road Again' and 'Show Me The Way '.

Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Timothy B. Schmidt, Richard Page of Mr. Mister and Dave Stewart are also featured on the 10-track compilation.

Ringo has marked his 77th birthday today (07.07.17) by announcing his 19th solo record will drop on September 15.

The album is the follow-up to 2015's 'Postcard From Paradise' and it's the first time McCartney has recorded with his bandmate since 2010, when he provided bass for 'Peace Dream' and 'Walk With You' on Starr's 2010 record 'Y Not'.

The lyrics for the album-titled track are as follows: ''Sometimes this world can be a hard place/

We wonder where we go from here/ So many hurting bad/ Lost everything they had/ It's hard to know what we can do

Give more love/ Give more love/It's what we know we need more of/ From the heart, let it start/ To flow to everyone/ Give More Love (sic)''

Starr marked reaching 77 by spreading love and peace on Twitter.

He wrote: ''Peace and love to everybody in the world who are celebrating at noon peace and love peace and love (sic)''

The track-listing for 'Give More Love' is as follows:

'We're On The Road Again' - featuring Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather

'Laughable' - co-written and performed with Peter Frampton as well as Benmont Tench, Timothy B Schmidt, Richard Page and Amy Keys

'Show Me The Way' co-written and performed with Steve Lukather and with Paul McCartney

'Speed of Sound' co-written with Richard Marx and featuring Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Nathan East

'Standing Still' - co- written with Gary Burr

'King of the Kingdom' - including performances by Dave Stewart and Edgar Winter

'Electricity' - co-written with Glen Ballard and featuring Joe Walsh and Don Was

'So Wrong For So Long' - co written and performed with Dave Stewart

'Shake It Up' - co written and performed with Gary Nicholson and including Don Was and Edgar Winter

'Give More Love' co-written with Gary Nicholson including Timothy B Schmidt and All Starrs Richard Page and Gregg Bissonette