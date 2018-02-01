Sir Paul McCartney has 'Family Fortunes' on in his dressing room before going on stage.

The Beatles legend has revealed he gets ready to perform with the American version of the popular game show ['Family Feud'] - hosted by Steve Harvey - as white noise because it's lighthearted and puts him in the right frame of mind before a show.

The show sees two families go head-to-head by answering questions which were surveyed by 100 members of the British public before the show to win cash prizes.

When a fan quizzed him on his favourite TV series, the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker replied: ''Well, you know it depends what genre. I mean, if it's a series then I liked 'Breaking Bad' a lot. And then game shows? I like 'Family Fortunes!'

''I nearly always have that on in the dressing room before a show because you don't have to think too hard and it's not depressing.

''You know, whereas if you've got the news channel something could come on that can makes me think, 'Oh, my God!' And then you've got to try and do a show!

''So, I like Steve Harvey in America doing 'Family Fortunes'.

''I just like guessing at, you know [does impression] '100 men, were asked what...'

''And I like trying to get the top answer! I just think it's a fun show, you know.

''So that's nice and light. And then as I say, series probably 'Breaking Bad' and I like 'Veep', with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She's very funny and I think it's a hilarious look at her being the Vice President. It's very like the British series 'The Thick of It.'''

'Family Fortunes' in UK - previously hosted by likes of Les Dennis and the late Max Bygraves and Bob Monkhouse - was on TV from 1980 to 2002, and it later became 'All Star Family Fortunes'.