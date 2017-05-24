Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to ''great'' Sir Roger Moore following the actor's death.

The 74-year-old musician - whose band Wings performed the titular theme to 1973 James Bond movie 'Live and Let Die' - penned a heartfelt message in honour of the screen legend, following the news on Tuesday (23.05.17) that he had passed away at the age of 89.

Paul shared on Twitter: ''Roger was a great man and of course a great James Bond who I was lucky to work with during the time of 'Live and Let Die.' He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humour and will be missed by the many people who loved him.''

The Beatles legend also used his social media account to express his sympathy for the victims of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, North West England on Monday.

He wrote: ''Like everyone else, my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester. All that's left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to everyone.''

Following the sad news of Roger's passing, a host of former James Bonds, led by Sir Sean Connery, paid tribute to the star.

Original 007 Sean said: ''I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.''

Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the womanising British secret agent from 1994 to 2005, was really taken back by Moore's death and hailed him a ''magnificent James Bond'' who paved the way for him to take on the iconic role.

He wrote on Facebook: ''Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning.

''You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP. (sic)''

Current Bond, Daniel Craig, made a brief but poignant tribute.

He simply said: ''Nobody does it better.''