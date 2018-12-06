Sir Paul McCartney's 'Carpool Karaoke' skit was the UK's top-trending YouTube video for 2018.

The Beatles legend revisited his hometown of Liverpool with 'Late Late Show' host James Corden for a well-received edition of the popular segment, which culminated with an intimate concert at the Philarmonic pub.

Now, the video streaming platform has revealed Paul's homecoming was the number-one trending clip in the UK this year.

While 2018 was big for the iconic musician - who released his 17th solo album 'Egypt Station' in September - it's set to continue in 2019 with a rumoured Glastonbury Festival headline slot.

Organiser Emily Eavis previously said: ''We always want him, of course, He's top of our list - but we'll have to see.''

Emily's coy comments came after the 'Hey Jude' legend admitted he would be delighted to top the bill at the event for the first time since 2004.

He said: ''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''

Paul's skit came ahead of the Royal Wedding in May - when Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tied the knot - while the Yanny v Laurel meme and Counrtney Hadwin's 'America's Got Talent' performance also made the top five.

Ariana Grande's own appearance gave 'Carpool Karaoke' another spot in the top ten, while her 'Musical Genre Challenge' from 'The Tonight Show' earned her a second spot in the rankings.

The top 10 trending YouTube videos in the UK in 2018 are:

1. Paul McCartney, 'Carpool Karaoke'

2. The Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

3. 'ROYAL WEDDING' -- A Bad Lip Reading

4. Courtney Hadwin: 13-Year-Old Golden Buzzer-Winning Performance, 'America's Got Talent 2018'

5. Yanny v Laurel video: which name do you hear? - audio

6. we broke up - David Dobrik

7. Ariana Grande, 'Carpool Karaoke'

8. Dogs Tested to See Whether They'd Defend

9. Owner During Home Invasion

10. Marc Spelmann gets the first Golden Buzzer of 'Britain's Got Talent 2018'