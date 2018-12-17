Sir Paul McCartney was joined by his former Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood for a rendition of 'Get Back' at The O2 in London on Sunday night (16.12.18).

The 76-year-old music icon wrapped up the UK leg of his 'Freshen Up' tour with a special treat for fans as he was joined by the Fab Four drummer and The Rolling Stones guitarist on the track which was part of his six song encore.

Hopes of a possible Beatles reunion on the night were raised when

Ringo was spotted arriving at the arena to take his seat to watch his friend play.

Beatlemania - the term used to describe the intense reaction of fans to Paul, Ringo and the late John Lennon and George Harrison in the 1960s - was in full swing again as the 78-year-old sticksman was surrounded by fans with camera phones desperate to get a snap of their idol.

After storming through an incredible career spanning set made up of Beatles classics such as 'A Hard Day's Night', 'Lady Madonna', 'Let It Be' and 'Hey Jude', Wings tracks such as 'Live And Let Die' and 'Band On The Run' and songs from his latest solo LP, 'Egypt Station', another drum kit was wheeled onto the stage as anticipation grew for the reunion, which it turned out had been planned just hours before.

Paul announced: ''We've got a little surprise for you. It's a surprise for us, actually, it only happened today.''

After introducing Ronnie to the stage, Macca then said: ''Ladies and gentlemen, the ever fantastic Ringo Starr.''

After the mind-blowing performance Ronnie and Ringo left the stage, with the latter admitting: ''I don't know about you, but it was incredible for me.''

Another highlight of the impressive 40-song set list was a rendition of McCartney's festive classic, 'Wonderful Christmas Time', featuring the Capital Children's Choir.

The sold-out concert drew a star-studded crowd with McCartney's daughters Stella and Mary and actors Emma Thompson, Idris Elba, Simon Pegg and Rami Malek among those in the audience.

Coldplay's Chris Martin, One Direction's Harry Styles, Spice Girl Geri Horner and The Who's Roger Daltrey and his daughters also witnessed one of the hottest gigs of the year.

After the holiday period, the 'Fuh You' singer will hit the road again in 2019, when he brings the 'Freshen Up' tour' to South America.

Paul McCartney setlist at The O2 arena:

A Hard Day's Night

Junior's Farm

All My Loving

Letting Go

Who Cares

Got To Get You Into My Life

Come On To Me

Let Me Roll It

I've Got A Feeling

Let 'Em In

My Valentine

1985

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen A Face

In Spite Of All The Danger

From Me To You

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Eleanor Rigby

Fuh You

Mr Kite

Something

Obla Di Obla Da

Band On The Run

Back In The USSR

Let It Be

Live And Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore:

Birthday

Wonderful Christmas Time

Get Back (with Sir Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood)

Sgt Pepper

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers