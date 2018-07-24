Sir Paul McCartney performed songs from his new album to A-Listers including Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom at Abbey Road Studios.

The Beatles legend returned to the world famous London recording space made famous by his iconic band - who recorded much of their back catalogue there, including 1969's 'Abbey Road' LP - on Monday night (23.07.18), to treat an intimate crowd, reportedly including the two actors, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and grime star Stormzy, to 23 songs from his forthcoming solo record 'Egypt Station', as well as The Beatles' biggest hits.

As well as previously released 'Come On To Me' and I Don't Know', McCartney gave album tracks 'Who Cares' and 'Fuh You' - thought to be a political protest song against US President Donald Trump - their live debut.

The set kicked off with 1964's 'A Hard Day's Night' and wrapped with 1968's 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da'.

As well as the secret show, McCartney recreated the iconic pose he and his bandmates - Ringo Star and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - are famed for of them walking along the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road, 49 years on from the original photo being taken by Iain MacMillan.

Abbey Road shared a video shot by the musician's photographer daughter, Mary McCartney - whom he has with late ex-wife Linda McCartney - of the 'Let it Be' hitmaker casually walking along the stripes with a jacket over his shoulder on Twitter.

They captioned the post: ''The iconic @PaulMcCartney took a familiar stroll almost 49 years to the day on his way to the Studios yesterday. Discover what he's been up to very soon. Video courtesy of @MaryaMcCartney. [sic]''

The 76-year-old star's 17th studio album, 'Egypt Station' - McCartney's first album of new material since 2013's 'Now' - is released on September 7.

The 'Yesterday' songwriter returns to the UK for the first time in three years in December with gigs in London, Glasgow and Liverpool.