Sir Paul McCartney has been named the wealthiest musician in the UK.

The Beatles legend's fortune has increased to a whopping £820 million, the 30th annual Sunday Times' Rich List has revealed.

McCartney's growing riches is due to the royalties from the iconic group's back catalogue, whilst it's also been boosted by his wife Nancy Shevell's assets.

The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker's 58-year-old spouse is the heiress to the US truck company New England Freight, which rakes in around £330 million yearly.

In 2015, the 75-year-old musician started benefiting from a new deal which saw all 13 records by the band - which also featured Sir Ringo Star and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - made available on streaming services.

The 'Come Together' hitmaker recently completed a 37-date tour across the world - including stops in Brazil and Mexico - which made him a staggering £100million from ticket sales.

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards remain the wealthiest member of The Rolling Stones with £260m and £245m respectively.

Ed Sheeran's wealth has grown by £28 million, more than anyone else on the list, with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker raking in £80 million.

The wealthiest of the One Direction lads is Harry Styles, whose self-titled debut solo LP was his record label Sony Music's biggest global seller in the second quarter of 2017, with £50 million.

The 'Kiwi' singer also starred in the war thriller 'Dunkirk' last year.

Niall Horan made £46 million, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson both raked in £42 million.

Former member Zayn - who hasn't toured since releasing his debut LP 'Mind of Mine' in 2016 - was bottom, with £35 million.

Adele tops the list of the youngest wealthiest musicians in Britain with £140 million, Little Mix are worth £40 million and singer-and-actress Rita Ora made the list, with £16 million.

Robert Watts, Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, commented: ''For years our music millionaires list has been dominated by older acts, such as the Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John, who have an older audiences able to pay a premium to see their favourite acts.

''But some of the biggest risers over the past year have been amongst younger acts such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Calvin Harris.

''Streaming services, the internet and income from endorsements are helping today's young musicians build an international following - and with it their fortunes - far quicker than the older rockers.

He added: ''We think it won't be long before some of these relative newcomers will surpass the wealth racked up by rock legends who in some cases have been on stage for nearly half a century.''

The 30th annual Sunday Times' Rich List is as follows:

1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell, £820m

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber £740m

3. U2, £569m

4. Sir Elton John, £300m

5. Sir Mick Jagger, £260m

6. Keith Richards, £245m

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison, £230m

8. Sir Ringo Star, £220m

9. Michael Flatley, £202m

10. Sting, £190m

The Wealthiest Young Musicians In The UK list is:

1. Adele, £140m

2. Ed Sheeran, £80m

3. Harry Styles, £50m

4. Niall Horan, £46m

5. Liam Payne, £42m

6. Louis Tomlinson, £42m

7. Little Mix, £40m

8. Zayn Malik, £35m

9. Sam Smith, £24m

10. Jessie J, £18m

11. Winston Marshall, £16m

12. Rita Ora, £16m