Paul McCartney made an unexpected appearance during The Killers' set at an exclusive New Year's Eve party on Saturday (31Dec16).
The Beatles star shocked guests attending Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's exclusive New Year's Eve party on the Caribbean island of St. Barts on Saturday when he joined frontman Brandon Flowers and his bandmates onstage.
Video footage posted on Twitter shows MCCartney taking to the stage as the crowd cheers. He tells them, "Happy new year," before acknowledging their surprise by mockingly exclaiming, "What is going on?!" before he begins singing the Beatles' hit Helter Skelter.
The Killers also shared a clip on their Facebook page and wrote in the caption, "So far, so good."
On Sunday (01Jan17), MCCartney wrote on Twitter, “Happy New Year’s Day. May this year be a happy and peaceful one for you and your family and everyone around the world. Love Paul.”
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...
While the eventful life of Fela Kuti provides more than enough subject matter for a...
Fela Kuti was an phenomenally influential Nigerian musician, a pioneer of the Afrobeat musical genre...
In 1964, black and white music comedy 'A Hard Day's Night' was released, starring the...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...