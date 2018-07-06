Sir Paul McCartney is ''top of the list'' for Glastonbury Festival.

The iconic music event will return next year, and boss Emily Eavis - daughter of founder Michael - has admitted The Beatles legend is always a name she would welcome to the Pyramid Stage for a headlining slot.

Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, she said: ''We always want him, of course, He's top of our list - but we'll have to see.''

Her coy comments come after the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker - who releases his new solo album 'Egypt Station' on September 7 -admitted to the radio host he would be delighted to top the bill at the festival for the first time since 2004.

He said last month: ''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''

Jo then asked: ''If you were asked though what would you say?''

And Macca - who will return to the UK for the first time in three years in December with gigs in London, Glasgow and Liverpool - replied: ''Yeah probably, probably.''

While McCartney's status for the festival is still unconfirmed, Emily has now revealed they have booked a huge name for next year's traditional tea-time legends spot.

Although she refused to name any acts before the official announcement later in the year, she did reveal: ''We've done our first draft of the Pyramid stage. This is where we're at, we're kind of drafting in a few other stage headliners. We're making progress. I think the festival weekend triggered a lot of agents.

''It's really started moving quite quickly now, and I think we've finally found our Sunday tea time legend slot as well, which is really excited.

''I'll give you clue - I can't tell you, but it's a female. She's not British, but I can't give you any more clues because it will get you into trouble.''