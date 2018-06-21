Sir Paul McCartney would ''probably'' headline Glastonbury if he were asked.

The 76-year-old music legend has joked that he thinks his daughters Stella, 46, and Mary, 48 - whom he has with late ex-wife Linda - were ''drunk'' when they said they were going to launch a campaign for their famous father to perform on the Pyramid Stage at the iconic Somerset festival.

However, the former Beatles star - who releases his new solo album 'Egypt Station' on September 7 - wouldn't say no if organisers Michael and Emily Eavis offered him the gig.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2's 'Jo Whiley & Simon Mayo show', Jo said: ''They [Paul McCartney's daughters Stella and Mary] said that they were launching a campaign to get you to headline Glastonbury next year.

''They said not the legend slot, but headlining Glastonbury.

''I just would like to know whether conversations had taken place, because they were quite fierce about this happening.

To which McCartney replied: ''Yeah I know I think they were drunk weren't they?

''They have said to me actually, 'Dad you've got to do it, you've got to do it.'

''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''

Jo then asked: ''If you were asked though what would you say?''

And he replied: ''Yeah probably, probably.''

When Simon joked: ''As long as Kanye and Ed Sheeran did it with you'', the 'Let It Be' songwriter - who teamed up with the rapper on 2015's 'FourFiveSeconds' - quipped: ''Yeah exactly, and Taylor Swift.''

McCartney lasted headlined Glastonbury in 2004.