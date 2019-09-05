Sir Paul McCartney has hinted he's playing Glastonbury next year.

The Beatles legend last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004 and he has now admitted that he thinks the time has come for him to return to Worthy Farm, especially as his daughters Stella, 47, and Mary, 50, are keen for him to play the festival.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

''My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.''

McCartney, 77, instead that nothing has been set in stone yet, but it's definitely on the cards.

He added: ''We played there quite a long time ago so maybe it is time to go back. I don't know. I'd have to put a few things in place.

''It's starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It's definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.''

McCartney's Glasto hint comes after the festival's founder Michael Eavis dropped a huge teaser that the 'Let it Be' hitmaker will be returning to the music extravaganza for its 50th anniversary.

He said: ''Paul's on good form at the moment.''

When asked if he had ''spoken to him'' and if he was coming to Worthy Farm, Michael said: ''Hopefully for the 50th, yeah.

''Don't make a big thing of it though will you?''

Last June, the music icon admitted he would ''probably'' headline Glastonbury if he was asked, but he thought his daughters - who he has with late ex-wife Linda - must have been ''drunk'' when they announced plans to launch a campaign for their father to top the bill on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

He said: ''I think they were drunk weren't they?

''They have said to me actually, 'Dad you've got to do it, you've got to do it.'

''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''