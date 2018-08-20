Sir Paul McCartney has a recurring dream in which he reunites The Beatles.

The 'Come On To Me' songwriter has revealed that in his night vision he and drummer Ringo Starr are joined by their late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison, but The Fab Four do not recapture their old magic and the fans in the audience walk out of the gig.

Speaking to the new issue of MOJO magazine, he said: ''We're playing a dreadful gig somewhere, and the audience are walking out. That happens a lot. But it's kinda nice - I get to meet John and George. So that's kinda good.''

The 76-year-old musician also revealed how his life on the road has changed over the years, and admitted being a grandfather meant he's had to cut out his rock 'n' roll antics of the past.

He added: ''I did used to get a little bit more crazy than I do now. I've got eight grandchildren - I haven't got the time. Granddad can't just be sitting in his armchair with a great big doobie on and a bottle of tequila.

''Consequently, you are happy. It's really cool to hear a robin singing, see a stream rushing down a mountain.

''It's good to take time for those things, too. That's more how I am now.''

McCartney - who has five children, including 14-year-old Beatrice with his ex-wife Heather Mills - admits despite his fame, success and wealth he still has problems just like any other person.

The pop icon - who is releasing his new album 'Egypt Station' in September - said: ''Sometimes in your life, you're not a god on Olympus. You're a real person walking round the streets. I'm a grandfather, a father, a husband, and in that package there's no guarantee that every minute's gonna go right. In fact, quite the opposite.''