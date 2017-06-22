Music legend Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he felt ''nervous'' about collaborating with Kanye West in 2015.
Sir Paul McCartney felt ''nervous'' about collaborating with Kanye West.
The music icon and Kanye, 40, worked alongside Rihanna on the 2015 hit 'FourFiveSeconds' - but Sir Paul has admitted to harbouring doubts about the project prior to meeting the controversial rap star.
He explained: ''I got a phone call and my manager said, 'Kanye West would like to work with you.' And I go, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' I was a little bit nervous at first, because I thought it could go horribly wrong. But I was intrigued to see what he was up to and how he did it. And it was a very intriguing process.
''You basically don't write songs. You basically just talk and noodle a bit and you record it all on your phone. And then he goes away. And that's basically his record. But it was great doing it because I don't work like that.''
However, Sir Paul admitted there are some parallels between how Kanye prefers to work and the way The Beatles made their iconic 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' album.
Speaking to comedian Tim Minchin, Sir Paul shared: ''I was waiting three months after we'd finished. I didn't really hear anything but 'Hey, bro, what's going on?' But I'm thinking, should I say, 'Did we write a song? Will a record come out of this?'
''Anyway, this arrives and it's a Rihanna song ... I said, 'This is great! I have to ring up and say, 'Am I on this?' And he goes, 'Oh, yeah. You're the guitar player.' I go, 'I don't remember.' And he said, 'We sped it up.'
''So they manipulated this kind of ... although, we're talking about 'Sgt. Pepper,' we loved manipulating. So I think we would have been into a lot of these tricks nowadays because we did speed things up a little bit.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...