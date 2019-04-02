Sir Paul McCartney made Billie Eilish's parents ''cry'' with joy when he FaceTimed them.

The 17-year-old pop sensation has found it surreal the amount of famous faces she has connected with since becoming a viral success, and recalled how her mom and dad burst into tears when the Beatles legend video-called them, after Billie told his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney they are massive fans of his.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday night (02.03.19), which saw Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in the audience - who is a huge fan of Billie - she said: ''I feel like recently I've met a lot of people that my parents few up as fans of ... you know, that's no disrespect to your age .. .Dave.

''I was in a meeting with Stella McCartney and she FaceTimed her dad, who is Paul McCartney! My mom cried, my dad cried.''

Another ''unreal'' celebrity encounter Billie had was with Spice Girl Mel C - who watched her perform at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire recently and came backstage to meet her.

She said: ''In London, Sporty Spice (Mel C) came backstage.

''When I was growing up, we would watch 'Spice World' (the film). I watched that movie, like, 40 times.''

The 'Bury A Friend' hitmaker also opened up about her battle with Tourettes Syndrome and admitted she doesn't let the neurological disorder - which is characterised by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalisations called tics - ''define'' her.

She said: ''It's not anything different, you know? I never said anything because I didn't want that to define who I was.

''I think I've also learned that a lot of my fans have it, which made me feel kind of more at home with saying it.''

Former Nirvana drummer Dave recently revealed his daughters are ''obsessed'' with Billie's music and said she has the same ''connection'' with her fans as the grunge band did in the 90s.

The 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker - who has 12-year-old Violet, Ophelia, four, and nine-year-old Harper with wife Jordyn Blum - tweeted the transcript of what he said at a Pollstar convention, which had been wrongly interpreted, which read: ''.... I went to see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age.

''My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they're becoming themselves through her music.

''She totally connects to them.

''So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. ''The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret. So I don't know...and her music is hard to define!

''I don't know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don't know.......I don't even know what to call it. But it's authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So.... I don't care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...s**t man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead... (sic)''