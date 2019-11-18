Sir Paul McCartney has teased a Glastonbury Festival headline slot for 2020.

The Beatles legend - who has been heavily rumoured for the iconic Worthy Farm event's Pyramid Stage next year - has seemingly confirmed the news with a cryptic riddle on social media.

He tweeted an image of composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, with the surnames combining as 'Glass-Stone-Berry''.

Although it's not an official announcement, it's another big sign the iconic musician could be returning to the festival for the first time since 2004, when topped the bill alongside fellow headliners Muse and Oasis.

He previously said: ''People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

''My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.

''So they go every year, like a lot of people these days, and it is a great festival and we played there quite a long time ago so, maybe it is time to go back, I don't know, I'd have to put a few things in place and try and do that but it's starting to become some sort of remote possibility.''

The 'Let It Be' hitmaker had claimed an appearance wasn't ''fixed yet'', while Glasto founder Michael Eavis has dropped a huge teaser of his own that McCartney could be back for the music extravaganza's 50th anniversary.

He said: ''Paul's on good form at the moment.''

When asked if he had ''spoken to him'' and if he was coming to Worthy Farm, Michael said: ''Hopefully for the 50th, yeah.

''Don't make a big thing of it though will you?''