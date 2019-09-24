Sir Paul McCartney doesn't own a single Beatles record.

The 'Let It Be' hitmaker has admitted that he didn't think about collecting his band's back catalogue because he was ''too busy living it''.

He told the latest issue of Radio Times magazine: ''I often think I should have kept a copy of everything we put out but I didn't. Too busy living it.''

The 77-year-old music icon also admitted that he didn't expect to still be alive, let alone still touring and making music.

Asked what a 27-year-old Macca would make of him still living it up on stage and recording solo music , he laughed: ''He would be loving the fact that he was still here.

''Like a lot of people, I think I thought I was going to die at 28.''

The white Volkswagen Beatle car on the cover of the Liverpool band's iconic 'Abbey Road' album - which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Thursday (26.09.19) - had the number plate ''28IF'', which was one of the ''clues'' conspiracy theorists tried to use as ''evidence'' that McCartney had ''died'' and was replaced by a lookalike.

Referring to the theory, he continued: ''Which is nothing to do with the car number plate on the cover.

''To hear that I'd lasted till 77 would have been great news.''

McCartney's younger self would also be surprised that he's still recording music with one of his Beatles bandmates.

The only two surviving members of the band, Macca and drummer Sir Ringo Starr, recently reunited to a record a cover of late frontman John Lennon's song.

Starr's 20th solo album 'What's My Name' sees him collaborate with the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker on a Lennon track called 'Grow Old With Me', and the inspiration came after a conversation with record producer Jack Douglas.

Starr revealed: ''Jack asked if I ever heard The Bermuda Tapes, John's demos from that time...And I had never heard all this. The idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I'm an emotional person. And I just loved this song.

''I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I've done my best. We've done our best.

''The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John's on it in a way. I'm on it and Paul's on it.

''It's not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings that Jack arranged for this track, if you really listen, they do one line from 'Here Comes The Sun' [written by George Harrison]. So in a way, it's the four of us.''

Lennon was assassinated in New York City in 1980 at the age of 40, and the 'Yesterday' hitmakers' lead guitarist George Harrison died of lung cancer at the age of 58 in 2001.