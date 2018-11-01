Sir Paul McCartney celebrated Halloween with his 23rd solo concert at Tokyo Dome.

The Beatles legend took to the stage at the Japanese city's iconic venue as part of his 'Freshen Up Tour' on Wednesday (31.10.18), and broke yet another record by playing the most concerts ever as an international artist at the 55,000-capacity stadium.

The 'Come On To Me' hitmaker and his band donned freaky masks and waved the flags of Japan, the Union Jack and the LGBTQ + rainbow.

The 76-year-old megastar has been touring in country following his latest solo record 'Egypt Station' topping the charts.

On his arrival to the capital's Haneda Airport, the 'Penny Lane' songwriter was greeted by hundreds of fans, some of whom had been camping outside in the hope of meeting their idol.

Paul's tour will move to Europe, before he returns to the UK in December for his first shows on home soil in three years.

The music icon will play songs from his new album and Beatles classic at the three sold-out shows in his hometown of Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

He said: ''There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it's been a while. I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

''We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favourites.''

Macca's last show in London took place in 2015 on his 'Out There World Tour', which ran from 2013 to 2015.

The 'Say Say Say' hitmaker hasn't visited Scotland since 2010, when he played Hampden Park on the 'Up and Coming Tour'.

McCartney is joined by his long-time band - Paul 'Wix' Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) - and has been using the latest audio and video technology to ensure the whole audience can have the best experience no matter where they are seated.