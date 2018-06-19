Sir Paul McCartney appears to be teasing his new album.

The Beatles legend posted a clip of pyramids and palm trees with the sound of a steam train mixed with ambient sounds on his Instagram on his 76th birthday on Monday (18.06.18), and also changed his display picture to a drawing of a train track and tunnel.

Alongside the visual, he simply wrote: ''#PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation [sic]''.

Many fans have predicted the veteran rocker is teasing the title of a his next record, his first since 2013's 'New'.

Little is known about the 'Hey Jude' songwriter's connection to Egypt, though in 1999 he painted a picture named 'Egypt Station', which featured animals and sunflowers.

In March 2017, the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker revealed he was halfway through his new album and has been working with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin.

He also admitted he was worried people will think he's chosen Greg - who also works with Liam Gallagher after they teamed up on his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year - because he is the ''flavour of the month''.

He said: ''I'm making a new album which is great fun. I'm in the middle of that. I'm working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I'm doing for an animated film. Since then, he went on to work with Beck and got Best Album of the Year with Beck. Then he went on to work with Adele and has just got Song of the Year, Record of the Year, with Adele, of course and just got Producer of the Year. So my only worry is, people are going to go, 'Oh there's Paul going with the flavour of the month'. But he's a great guy called Greg Kurstin and he's very musical and he's great to work with. So I'm in the middle of that and then shortly, in a couple of weeks, I go off to Japan to do some concerts there in Tokyo which should be great fun. So yeah, I'm at it. Beavering away doing what I love to do. As Ringo says, 'It's what we do.'''

Meanwhile, the 'Let It Be' star - who completed his year-long 'One on One Tour' last December - is set to feature in a 'Carpool Karaoke' skit on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'.

The pair headed to the musician's home city of Liverpool on June 9, to shoot scenes for a special extended version of the popular sing-along segment.

To the delight of drinkers at the Philharmonic, the superstar popped in to play some of his timeless hits for a crowd of around 50 people.

The Fab Four - completed by John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - used to frequent the pub, and Lennon once said the price of fame was not being able to pop in for a pint without being noticed.