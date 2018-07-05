Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK shows in three years.

The Beatles legend will bring his 'Freshen Up Tour' to his hometown of Liverpool, Glasgow and London this December, and he's promised fans the setlist will feature some new songs from his much-anticipated new LP 'Egypt Station'.

He said: ''There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it's been a while. I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

''We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favourites.''

The run will start in Canada this September, before the 'Let it Be' hitmaker plays the Echo Arena, SSE Hydro and The O2.

The 76-year-old music icon's last show in London took place in 2015 on his 'Out There World Tour', which ran from 2013 to 2015.

The 'Say Say Say' hitmaker hasn't visited Scotland since 2010, when he played Hampden Park on the 'Up and Coming Tour'.

McCartney will be joined by his long-time band - Paul 'Wix' Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) - and promises the show will make use of the latest audio and video technology to ensure the whole audience can have the best experience no matter where they are seated.

Meanwhile, McCartney - who releases 'Egypt Station' on September 7 - recently featured on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' segment 'Carpool Karaoke', where he showed the comedian and viewers the sights of his home city in North West England, including his childhood home and a barbershop on Penny Lane.

The segment ended with McCartney delighting around 50 drinkers at the Philharmonic pub with a set of his biggest hits and two previously-unheard tracks, ending with Corden joining him for a rendition of 'Hey Jude' - whilst struggling to keep back the tears.

Tickets for McCartney's UK shows go on general sale on Monday (16.07.18) from 10am.

In the UK, an American Express pre-sale will run from 10am on July 11 until 10pm and on July 13 for all American Express Cardmembers.

McCartney's 2018 'Freshen Up Tour' UK dates are as follows:

Wednesday 12th December - Echo Arena - Liverpool

Friday 14th December - SSE Hydro - Glasgow

Sunday 16th December - The O2 - London