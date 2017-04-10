Siobhan Donaghy is pregnant.

The 32-year-old singer - who is one of the original members of the Sugababes, alongside Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan - took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump and explain that she is expecting her first child this summer.

She wrote: ''Working on a little something for the summer (sic)'' and added a baby emoji.

Siobhan married long-term partner Chris McCoy, in 2013.

Along with her exciting baby news, Siobhan also has a big year ahead professionally as it was previously revealed that the original Sugababes will release a new album this year.

The pop trio reunited in 2011 under the name MKS and released a song called 'Flatline' in 2013, but have been quiet ever since.

But last year, Siobhan confirmed the definitive line-up were back in the studio preparing for their next record.

She shared: ''Sugababes have got a record coming out next year. I can't tell you the exact date. I know, but I can't tell you. It's next year.''

And on their prolonged absence from the spotlight, she said: ''We've been back and then there was a bit of a break. But we're working on it again, so it's exciting.''

The first ever album by the girls was 2000's 'One Touch', which included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha would be the only original Sugababe in the group.

However, she left in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen.