Siobhan Donaghy has given birth to a baby boy.

The former Sugababes star and her husband Chris McCoy welcomed their first child, Ford Charles, into the world on August 13, and the tot weighed in at 6lbz 13oz.

Taking to Instagram to share a selfie with her son, the 33-year-old beauty wrote: ''Welcome to the world little man. Ford Charles McCoy - Aug 13th - 6lbs13 (sic)''

The flame-haired star's former bandmate Mutya Buena, 32, sent Siobhan well wishes.

She commented on the post: ''Congrats Hunny.''

The singer - who is one of the original members of the Sugababes, alongside Mutya and Keisha Buchanan - took to the photo-sharing site to reveal her baby bump in April.

At the time, she wrote: ''Working on a little something for the summer (sic)'' and added a baby emoji.

Siobhan and Chris tied the knot in January 2013.

After giving birth, Siobhan now has a big year ahead professionally as it was previously revealed that the original members of the 'Same Old Story' group will release a new album this year.

The pop trio reunited in 2011 under the name MKS and released a song called 'Flatline' in 2013, but have been quiet ever since.

But last year, Siobhan confirmed the definitive line-up were back in the studio preparing for their next record.

She shared: ''Sugababes have got a record coming out next year. I can't tell you the exact date. I know, but I can't tell you. It's next year.''

And on their prolonged absence from the spotlight, she said: ''We've been back and then there was a bit of a break. But we're working on it again, so it's exciting.''

The first ever album by the girls was 2000's 'One Touch', which included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha would be the only original Sugababe in the group.

However, she left in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen.