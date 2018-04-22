Sinitta will ''dish the dirt'' on her ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell in her juicy tell-all book.

The 'So Macho' hitmaker dated the music mogul in the 1980s and the pair have since gone on to be best of friends but that hasn't stopped the brunette beauty from lifting the lid on all his secrets as she's written about him in her autobiography 'Who Put The Sin in Sinitta?' - and he hasn't been given the chance to read it beforehand.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''Simon has not read the book...the lawyers have not read it...wait and see. Everyone has got to be worried.''

But it's not just 58-year-old Simon - who is now in a relationship with Lauren Silverman and has four-year-old son Eric with her - who should be concerned about Sinitta's book as she has teased that she's written about all her former flames.

The 54-year-old singer - who also dated Brad Pitt back in the day - explained: ''It is quite scary to do the book but I think it is going to unburden me. I have never spoken about some things before. It has taken the mask off.''

Although Sinitta has remained friendly with her past lovers over the years, her and Simon did come to blows last year when she was axed from 'The X Factor'.

The frizzy-haired star lashed out at the show boss because she was dropped from being his guest during the Judges' Houses round and replaced with Mel B.

She previously teased that her autobiography would name and shame those who allegedly sexually assaulted her during her career so that they don't strike again.

She said recently: ''There are so many people in this industry taking advantage of people. There were things that happened for years and I had to be a good girl and put up with it. It was by powerful people. But I'm finally going there. It's time. I'm going to name names. Some of them are alive and some aren't. To the ones still here I want to say 'You might think you got away with that but you haven't'. I want to make sure there aren't any more opportunities for certain people.''

'Who Put the Sin in Sinitta' is set for release in a ''few weeks' time.''