Sinitta warned Simon Cowell he needed to ''address'' his weight gain.

The 59-year-old music mogul has recently shed 20lbs after overhauling his lifestyle and his friend and former lover has admitted she warned her pal that he was ''letting [himself] go'' and should put in some effort to ''look good''.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', the 'So Macho' hitmaker admitted: ''[I said] 'You're too handsome, you're too fabulous to let yourself go.'

''I put my arms around him, we were hugging.

''I grabbed him a bit around the love handles and said, I just want you to be happy and I just want you to look good. You need to address this.''

Simon previously admitted he had ditched meat, dairy, wheat and sugar from his diet in a bid to change his lifestyle after a horror fall last year.

He said: ''A friend of mine, who is a doctor, recommended speaking to an expert, and I did it on a whim. I was allergic to melon, so I didn't eat it for six months, but I saw this man and he explained it and it made sense. Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since. You feel better, you look better. I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn't have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar - those were the four main things.''

And the 'America's Got Talent' star found making the change was ''way easier'' than he thought it would be.

He added: ''It was way easier than you may think. Like, I used to have yoghurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yoghurts. I have almond milk in my tea. I can eat certain fruits but not all fruits. You have to be careful because some fruit can have more sugar than a can of Coke. Once you get into a pattern I've found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired. I noticed a massive difference in how I felt in about a week. I have more energy and focus and it wasn't difficult. I don't like to use the word diet because that's the reason I never went on a diet before - the word diet makes me miserable.''