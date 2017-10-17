Sinitta is to become a full-time teacher to her two kids.

The 'So Macho' singer has Magdalena, 12, and Zac, 11, with her ex-husband Andy Willner, and while she thinks her latest plan is ''crazy'', the 53-year-old star is looking forward to keeping her children ''happy'' at home.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I've made a crazy decision to start home-schooling my two children. I can keep them happy and home and raise them right.''

In August, Sinitta admitted ''most of the time'' she cannot help her kids with their homework because it is in French as they attend a French school.

When asked if she helps with the additional work, she replied: ''Sometimes - though most of the time I can't, as it's all in French!

''I get really moved when I see them happily chatting away in French to others. Their confidence is inspiring.''

It doesn't look as though Sinitta will have to teach her kids much about healthy eating as they are already big fans of eating plenty of vegetables.

She recently said: ''It's important they understand that healthy eating doesn't mean boring food. My children love dips and crudités; a wonderful way to fill them up with a variety of raw vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, courgettes, carrots, radish and celery.''

The 'Toy Boy' singer - who previously dated Brad Pitt - also admitted she has had ''lots of fun'' being a parent.

She said: ''I'm constantly learning to be less anxious about things and realise that kids have to be allowed to grow up. It's important that they go out into the world and make their own mistakes.

''It's terrifying, but we're getting there and it's lots of fun along the way.''