Sinitta is ready to spill ''juicy'' secrets about her life in a new autobiography.

The 'So Macho' singer - who dated both 'The X Factor' judge Simon Cowell and Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt during her 80s pop heyday - has revealed she is publishing a tell-all book about her life in the new year.

Sinitta told The Sun Online: ''I have an album coming in the new year, really exciting - and a book!

''So look out for that. It's an autobiography. It's really juicy and a long time coming, but it's coming!''

The former adviser on 'The X Factor' had a very public spat with Simon earlier this year after he cut her from the ITV talent show. But the pair have made up following the 58-year-old music mogul's collapse in October.

Sinitta has since said: ''I'm over it now. I must admit, it was a bit unlady like when I talked about my... you know... I told [Simon] to kiss my black [behind] - that wasn't lady like.

''It's okay. The friendship is more important than the show, isn't it? ...

''[His collapse] did actually help cure the rift because you go, 'Oh my gosh, something has happened'. All of a sudden, I was just concerned about him.''

The 54-year-old mother-of-two - who was married to Andy Willner for eight years before they split in 2010 - appeared on reality show 'Celebrity First Dates' earlier this year looking for love.

Sinitta previously revealed she felt her famous exes had been a hindrance to finding love again.

She said: ''I think in the old days it [my fame] helped [my dating life] but now I'm a lot more than a sexy little singer.

''I'm a woman and I have a past that may intimidate or put people off. I've been famous for most of my life so I am very relaxed about it and try not to make it a thing.

''I'd love a partner who finds it amusing rather than annoying and who doesn't just want me because I am famous. That would be horrible.''