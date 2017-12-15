Sinitta is promising to reveal ''juicy'' secrets about her past in a new tell-all book.
Sinitta is ready to spill ''juicy'' secrets about her life in a new autobiography.
The 'So Macho' singer - who dated both 'The X Factor' judge Simon Cowell and Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt during her 80s pop heyday - has revealed she is publishing a tell-all book about her life in the new year.
Sinitta told The Sun Online: ''I have an album coming in the new year, really exciting - and a book!
''So look out for that. It's an autobiography. It's really juicy and a long time coming, but it's coming!''
The former adviser on 'The X Factor' had a very public spat with Simon earlier this year after he cut her from the ITV talent show. But the pair have made up following the 58-year-old music mogul's collapse in October.
Sinitta has since said: ''I'm over it now. I must admit, it was a bit unlady like when I talked about my... you know... I told [Simon] to kiss my black [behind] - that wasn't lady like.
''It's okay. The friendship is more important than the show, isn't it? ...
''[His collapse] did actually help cure the rift because you go, 'Oh my gosh, something has happened'. All of a sudden, I was just concerned about him.''
The 54-year-old mother-of-two - who was married to Andy Willner for eight years before they split in 2010 - appeared on reality show 'Celebrity First Dates' earlier this year looking for love.
Sinitta previously revealed she felt her famous exes had been a hindrance to finding love again.
She said: ''I think in the old days it [my fame] helped [my dating life] but now I'm a lot more than a sexy little singer.
''I'm a woman and I have a past that may intimidate or put people off. I've been famous for most of my life so I am very relaxed about it and try not to make it a thing.
''I'd love a partner who finds it amusing rather than annoying and who doesn't just want me because I am famous. That would be horrible.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.