Sinitta thinks parenthood is a ''lot of work''.

The 'So Macho' singer admitted raising her teenagers Magadelena, 14, and Zac, 13, is both ''scary and wonderful'' but she no longer tries to be a ''perfect'' mother because she knows its an unrealistic idea.

She said: ''I had a hard time getting pregnant but now I'm a mum to two gorgeous children, who I adopted as toddlers.

''Motherhood is the hardest but most rewarding job.

''It's scary and wonderful but it's impossible to be the perfect parent because you never stop learning.

''I remember suddenly realising it was my job now to keep these kids alive.

''Being a mum is one of the most amazing things in life - but it's a lot of work and not just kisses and cuddles.''

The 55-year-old star - who split from spouse Andrew Willner in 2011 - admitted she used to ''dislike'' herself when things didn't go smoothly in her life but as she's got older, she's found an ''acceptance'' that's made her much happier.

She said: ''I wasted an awful lot of my life beating myself up about failures or things I'd done wrong.

''I would find so many reasons to dislike myself - for relationship break-ups, for failing to get pregnant, for miscarrying and for divorcing my husband.

''Then later in life it just came to me that there's no point in blaming yourself and it's more fun to love yourself.

''I found this acceptance in my forties and I've never looked back since.''

Sinitta used to fear getting older but found the best way to deal with it is to embrace the process and look after herself.

She told Closer magazine: ''I used to get very worried about age. I was worried I'd get ill, I wouldn't do anything, I'd look bad, there'd be no fun and I'd just sit at home alone in my slippers.

''But you know what? If you take care of yourself you won't even notice getting older.

''I've realised life actually gets better. I know what I like, I know how to take care of myself, I know how to be happy and feel my best.

''There's a wisdom that comes with age that makes life a lot of fun.

''Saying that, I'm not sure I'm ready to embrace my grey hair yet, so I'll keep dying it.''