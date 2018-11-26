Sinitta is set to be the face of a new sex toy range.

The 54-year-old star has admitted she is in talks to promote a friend's x-rated collection - which aims to help mothers recondition their pelvic floor - and said she would need to test the product first before she agrees to help promote it.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: ''There's a sex toy my friend is developing, it's called Gina's Flex.

''She wants me to be the face of it. If it works I'm going to do it. I need to test it out first.

''It's all about reconditioning women with pelvic floor problems - women who've had children. We all talk about our arm muscles, our booty muscles, but the muscle that really counts is that one.''

Meanwhile, Sinitta's friend has revealed she'll happily give her pal - who has adopted children Magdalena, 13, and Zac, 12, with ex-husband Andy Willner - some freebies once she's tried it.

She added: ''Once she tests it out, she can have everything she wants.''

Sinitta - who previously dated Simon Cowell and Brad Pitt - spoke candidly earlier this year as she agreed with Nancy Dell' Olio, 56, that sex can be ''better than ever'' in your 50s.

She previously wrote: ''I completely agree. It's great to hear Nancy is more fulfilled and more confident with age, because many women feel that too, and we need to talk more about it! I'm definitely more confident sexually now than when I was younger, my body was in better shape, as I was a dancer, but my brain and heart were all over the place. I feel more accepting now that I am older.

''It sounds cliché, but it's true - the older you get, the better you know yourself. Yes I was more body confident before - but now my confidence comes from knowing myself and what my body is capable of. Being in your 50s today no longer means that you're at the end of your romantic or sexual self. Women can embrace their sexual identity at any age!''